Cineplex reports Q4 profit, revenue up 15 per cent from year ago

Photo: The Canadian Press Customers buy popcorn at a Cineplex theatre in downtown Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

Cineplex Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit compared with a loss a year earlier as its revenue rose 15 per cent.

The movie theatre company says it earned $3.3 million or five cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The result compared with a loss of $9.0 million or 14 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $362.7 million, up from $315.1 million in the last three months of 2023, while theatre attendance totalled 11.1 million, up from 9.6 million a year earlier.

Box office revenue per patron for the quarter amounted to $13.26, up from $12.90 in the same quarter last year, while concession revenue per patron was $9.41, up from $9.28.

Cineplex also said its box office revenue for January this year totalled $37.5 million compared with $37.6 million in January 2024.