S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

Photo: The Canadian Press The TMX Market Centre is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

Canada's main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the energy, base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 217.05 points at 25,659.96.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 49.04 points at 44,352.44. The S&P 500 index was up 37.55 points at 6,063.54, while the Nasdaq composite was up 222.99 points at 19,746.39.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.82 cents US compared with 69.94 cents US on Friday.

The March crude oil contract was up US$1.13 at US$72.13 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$3.44 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$47.10 at US$2,934.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 11 cents at US$4.70 a pound.