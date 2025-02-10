254657
251814
Business  

TD Bank Group to sell remaining 10.1 per cent stake in Charles Schwab

TD selling stake

The Canadian Press - | Story: 532629

TD Bank Group says it plans to sell its 10.1 per cent stake in the Charles Schwab Corp.

Under the plan, TD is selling 184.7 million shares in the company.

Schwab shares closed at US$83.18 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, making the TD stake worth about US$15.4 billion.

TD says Schwab has agreed to repurchase US$1.5 billion of the shares.

The Canadian bank says it will continue to have a business relationship with Schwab through an insured deposit account agreement.

TD Bank chief executive Raymond Chun says the bank plans to use C$8 billion of the proceeds to repurchase its shares and plans to invest the balance of the proceeds in its businesses.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.105-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals41.580.47
Decisive Dividend Corp6.04-0.01
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0250
254684
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin139220.55+0.63%
Ethereum3789.89+0.56%
Dash38.05+2.84%
Litecoin169.82+10.64%
Ripple3.474+1.25%
EOS0.9114+5.81%
Dogecoin0.3605+1.40%
Cardano1.005+2.97%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
254994
Real Estate
5110527
3166 Broadview Place
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$869,900
more details
253532
253728
Press Room