Canadian Steel Producers Association 'deeply concerned' about latest tariff threat

The head of the Canadian Steel Producers Association says she is "deeply concerned" about the latest tariff threat by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The U.S. president said on Sunday that he will formally announce 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S. on Monday, including those coming from Canada and Mexico.

Catherine Cobden, CEO of Canadian Steel Producers Association, says when Trump implemented tariffs on Canadian steel in 2018, there were massive disruptions that hurt both Canada and the U.S.

She called on the Ottawa to act again to fight the threat and be ready to retaliate.

Cobden says Canada has worked hard to align its trade policy with the U.S. to protect both markets from unfair trade that threaten jobs and communities.

The latest threat follows a decision last week by Trump to delay tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico after both Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum talked to Trump about their respective border plans.

 

