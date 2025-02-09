254826
Trump says he will announce 25% steel and aluminum tariffs Monday, and more import duties are coming

Tariffs coming Monday?

Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press - | Story: 532557

President Donald Trump said he will announce on Monday that the United States will impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, including from Canada and Mexico, as well as other import duties later in the week.

“Any steel coming into the United States is going to have a 25% tariff,” he told reporters Sunday on Air Force One as he flew from Florida to New Orleans to attend the Super Bowl. When asked about aluminum, he responded, “aluminum, too” will be subject to the trade penalties.

Trump also reaffirmed that he would announce “reciprocal tariffs” —“probably Tuesday or Wednesday" — meaning that the U.S. would impose import duties on products in cases where another country has levied duties on U.S. goods.

“If they are charging us 130% and we’re charging them nothing, it’s not going to stay that way,” he told reporters.

 

