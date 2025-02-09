Air Transat scraps free carry-on bag on low-fare tickets

Photo: The Canadian Press Air Transat and an Air Canada aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Air Transat says it will no longer allow carry-on bags for its low-fare customers on most flights in the latest example of discount carrier tactics entering the mainstream.

Starting Tuesday, passengers on the airline's Eco Budget and Eco Promo fare class will have to check their luggage for a fee of between $35 and $50 on flights within North and South America.

Air Transat is also ending its policy of one free checked suitcase for its next-lowest fare class, called Eco Standard.

Trips to Europe, Peru and North Africa, as well as all-inclusive packages, remain unaffected by the changes.

Travellers of all fare classes will still be allowed to take a small personal item such as a purse or laptop bag on board for free.

The airline said in an email the changes allow it to offer more competitive fares and align with industry practices.

Air Transat's moves mark a shift toward the trend also followed by its larger rivals of charging fees for formerly bundled services such as checked bags, on-board snacks and seat selection.

Canadian airline executives faced a grilling from parliamentarians over carry-on bag fees in December, while the CEOs of Air Canada and WestJet insisted the country's aviation system needs an overhaul to make travel more affordable.