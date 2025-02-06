254034
Thomson Reuters reports US$587M Q4 profit, raises quarterly dividend 10%

The Canadian Press - | Story: 531935

Thomson Reuters raised its dividend 10 per cent as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$587 million.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 59.5 cents US per share, up from 54 cents US.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Thomson Reuters says its profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 amounted to US$1.30 per diluted per share compared with a profit of US$678 million or US$1.49 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$1.91 billion, up from US$1.82 billion in the last three months of 2023.

On an adjusted basis, Thomson Reuters says it earned US$1.01 per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 98 cents US per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 96 cents US per share, according to estimates compiled by LSEG Data & Analytics.

 

