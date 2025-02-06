Bombardier reports $124M Q4 profit, down from $215M a year earlier

Photo: The Canadian Press Signage is seen at the Bombardier plant in Montreal, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.

Bombardier Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$124 million, down from US$215 million a year earlier as its revenue crept higher.

The Montreal-based private jet maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to US$1.16 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of US$2.11 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$$3.11 billion, up from US$3.06 billion in the final three months of 2023.

On an adjusted basis, Bombardier says it earned US$3.01 per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of US$1.37 per share a year earlier.

Looking ahead, the company said it was deferring its guidance for 2025 due to the rapidly evolving tariff situation in the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump was set to impose new tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods earlier this week only to put them on hold for a month.