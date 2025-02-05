Great-West Lifeco earns $1.1 billion in fourth quarter, raises dividend

Photo: The Canadian Press The corporate logo for Great-West Lifeco Inc. is shown in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Great-West Lifeco Inc. says it earned $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, up from $740 million a year earlier.

The Winnipeg, Man.-based insurer raised its dividend and said it intends to repurchase additional common shares in 2025.

The company raised the quarterly dividend by 10 per cent to 61 cents per common share.

Net earnings per common share were $1.20, up from 79 cents during the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings, or what Great-West calls base earnings, were $1.1 billion, up from $971 billion.

The company reported a base return on equity of 17.5 per cent, up from 16.6 per cent a year earlier.