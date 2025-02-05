254034
Business  

Great-West Lifeco earns $1.1 billion in fourth quarter, raises dividend

Great-West raises dividend

The Canadian Press - | Story: 531785

Great-West Lifeco Inc. says it earned $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, up from $740 million a year earlier.

The Winnipeg, Man.-based insurer raised its dividend and said it intends to repurchase additional common shares in 2025.

The company raised the quarterly dividend by 10 per cent to 61 cents per common share.

Net earnings per common share were $1.20, up from 79 cents during the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings, or what Great-West calls base earnings, were $1.1 billion, up from $971 billion.

The company reported a base return on equity of 17.5 per cent, up from 16.6 per cent a year earlier.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1050
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals410.6
Decisive Dividend Corp5.970.07
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0250
254684
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin138480.08-0.12%
Ethereum4000.55-0.06%
Dash36.51+0.36%
Litecoin149.41+0.80%
Ripple3.454+1.08%
EOS0.8635+0.47%
Dogecoin0.3697-0.27%
Cardano1.058+0.76%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
249255
Real Estate
5115865
1088 Sunset Drive #644
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$574,800
more details
252960
247900
Press Room
253993