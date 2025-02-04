Court rules against WestJet on reimbursement caps for meals, hotels

Photo: The Canadian Press Passengers are seen in the WestJet check-in area at Pearson International Airport, in Toronto, Saturday, June 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A B.C. Supreme Court judge is barring WestJet from telling passengers their reimbursement for meals and accommodations is capped.

The ruling says travellers “would suffer harm” if WestJet continued to communicate the policy to customers or post it on its website, which laid out fixed dollar limits on repayment amounts.

The policy also excluded roaming charges, lost wages and missed events from reimbursement.

The Calgary-based airline says it took down the post from its website last summer and replaced it with rules that imposed no ceilings for costs incurred due to a delay or cancellation within the carrier's control.

It says in court filings its current repayment approach is reasonable and that it has no plans to revive the previous policy.

The injunction comes ahead of a broader court hearing next year on whether WestJet is considering each passenger claim on its merits rather than capping reimbursement like before, despite having removed the web post.