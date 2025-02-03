Trump and Trudeau to talk as Canada braces for trade war with its southern neighbour

Photo: The Canadian Press Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford speaks from the podium during a visit to Walker Construction in St. Catharines, Ont. on Friday, January 31, 2025.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to speak with President Donald Trump on Monday morning as Canada's leaders scramble to prepare for a trade war with the United States.

Trump mentioned the planned conversation after returning to Washington from Florida on Sunday night, and Trudeau's office confirmed a call is scheduled.

Speaking with reporters at the Joint Base Andrews Sunday evening, the Republican president described the trade relationship between the two countries as a "one-way street," saying, "Canada has been abusive to the United States for many years."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford filled his Monday schedule with multiple appearances on U.S. news programs to push Canada's case.

Ford, who triggered a snap provincial election last week using tariffs as a justification, appeared on Fox and Friends in the morning to renew the arguments he has been making on frequent U.S. TV appearances over the past few weeks.

As before, he emphasized that 28 states significantly rely on Canada for trade.

"Hopefully, calmer heads will prevail," he said.

"We just do not understand (Trump) spending time and energy on his closest friend, his treasured ally since 1867. Like, there's more problems in the world than attacking your closest friend."

Ottawa is imposing 25 per cent tariffs on $30 billion in goods originating in the U.S. — hitting hundreds of items, from meat and milk to carpets and curtains — in response to steep new American levies against Canada.

Trump signed executive orders Saturday evening to hit Canada with damaging duties of 10 per cent on energy and 25 per cent on everything else.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May said in a statement Monday morning that Trudeau met with opposition leaders to share his thought process on the Canadian response.

"The prime minister shared that it had become increasingly clear that there was no evidence or further actions on border security that would make any difference. Trump would only double down. It was not really about fentanyl. It was about Canada and our sovereignty," she said.

"All of us spoke to that point and agreed."

Canada's initial tariff response takes effect Tuesday, when the American tariffs are applied.

In three weeks, Ottawa plans to add another $125 billion in tariffs on hundreds of other U.S. goods after consulting with industry.

Trudeau says additional non-tariff measures are being discussed by the federal and provincial governments, including some related to critical minerals, energy and procurement.