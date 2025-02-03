Glass half empty? Germany's annual beer sales down again despite soccer's European Championship

Photo:AP FILE - A waitress prepares beer mugs in the Augustiner marquee for the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 21, 2024.

German beer sales declined last year even as the country hosted the European Football Championship, continuing a long-term downward trend that has seen sales drop by more than 10% in the past decade to their lowest level since at least the early 1990s.

Official figures released Monday showed that German-based breweries and distributors sold about 8.3 billion liters (nearly 2.2 billion gallons) of beer last year, which was a 1.4% decline on the previous year. The figure doesn’t include non-alcoholic beer and beer imported from outside the European Union.

The latest figure was not as steep as the 4.5% drop seen in 2023, when sales resumed their downward slide after a recovery at home and in the EU following the end of COVID-19 restrictions. But, after years in which sales have mostly dropped, they were 13.7% lower last year than they were in 2014, the Federal Statistical Office said.

German brewers have been struggling with a long-term downward trend fueled by health concerns and other factors.

Sales inside Germany — which account for more than 80% of the total — dropped 2% last year to 6.8 billion liters. A 1.6% increase in exports, fueled by a 3.1% rise in sales to other countries in the EU, couldn't compensate for that. Sales to other countries were down 0.3%.

Germany hosted the annual soccer competition, a magnet for beer-drinking fans, in June and July last year. It coincided in part with unusually wet summer weather, which appears to have kept people away from beer gardens.