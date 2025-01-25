253671
247693
Business  

Kia recalls more than 80,000 U.S. autos due to improper air bag deployment and improper wiring

Kia recalls 80,000 vehicles

The Associated Press - | Story: 529692

Automaker Kia America is recalling more than 80,000 vehicles due to floor wiring beneath the front passenger seat that can become damaged and prevent airbags and seat belts from deploying properly.

Damaged wiring can also cause an unintended side curtain air bag deployment, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall covers 80,255 2023-2025 Niro EV, Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV), and Hybrid vehicles.

To remedy the situation, dealers will inspect, replace and reroute the floor wiring assembly, as necessary, for free. In addition, dealers will install wiring covers. Owners will be notified by letters mailed in March.

The recall follows one in November, when Hyundai and Kia recalled over 208,000 electric vehicles to fix a transistor in a charging control unit that could be damaged and stop charging the 12-volt battery. That in turn could cause loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.11-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals42.70.38
Decisive Dividend Corp6.270.16
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.020
252592
252962
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin150156+0.27%
Ethereum4772.37+0.94%
Dash50.57+1.28%
Litecoin181.99+7.17%
Ripple4.456+0.59%
EOS1.146+1.24%
Dogecoin0.5075+0.99%
Cardano1.405+1.08%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
252968
Real Estate
5076050
613 Nighthawk Avenue
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$410,000
more details
253738
253366
Press Room
254154
252961