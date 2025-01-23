253118
253288
Business  

More Americans file for unemployment benefits last week, continuing claims highest in 3 years

Jobless benefits grow

Matt Ott, The Associated Press - | Story: 529270

Jobless claims applications ticked up modestly last week, but the total number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits rose to their highest level in more than three years.

Applications for jobless benefits rose by 6,000 to 223,000 for the week ending January 18, the Labor Department said Thursday. Analysts were expecting 219,000 new applications.

The total number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits for the week of January 11 climbed by 46,000 to 1.9 million, the most since November of 2021.

The four-week average of claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week gyrations, inched up by 750 to 213,500.

Weekly applications for jobless benefits are considered a proxy for layoffs.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1150
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals42.53-0.02
Decisive Dividend Corp6.20
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.020
252592
253205
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin151358.84+1.23%
Ethereum4720.62+0.90%
Dash51.31-0.48%
Litecoin166.32-0.09%
Ripple4.544-0.89%
EOS1.149-1.29%
Dogecoin0.5116-2.48%
Cardano1.429+0.70%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
252968
Real Estate
5087291
32-1999 highway 97S
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$375,000
more details
248213
252391
Press Room
252333