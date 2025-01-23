253118
253744
Business  

Statistics Canada reports November retail sales flat at $67.6 billion

Retail sales flat at $67.6 B

The Canadian Press - | Story: 529250

Statistics Canada says retail sales in November were flat compared with October as gains in sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and gasoline stations and fuel vendors offset lower sales in other areas.

The agency says overall retail sales totalled $67.6 billion in November, relatively unchanged from October.

However, Statistics Canada says its early estimate for December suggests a gain of 1.6 per cent in the final month of 2024, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

For November, sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers rose 2.0 per cent, while gasoline stations and fuel vendors saw an increase of 0.7 per cent.

Core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers — fell 1.0 per cent in November.

In volume terms, overall Canadian retail sales dropped 0.4 per cent in November.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1150
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals42.70.15
Decisive Dividend Corp6.270.07
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.020
252592
252633
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin151358.84+1.23%
Ethereum4720.62+0.90%
Dash51.31-0.48%
Litecoin166.32-0.09%
Ripple4.544-0.89%
EOS1.149-1.29%
Dogecoin0.5116-2.48%
Cardano1.429+0.70%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
243736
Real Estate
5109770
686 Lequime Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$525,000
more details
247823
247821
Press Room
252333
252961