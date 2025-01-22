Amazon Canada says it will close all seven of its warehouses in Quebec

Photo: The Canadian Press Amazon Canada says it is closing all seven of its warehouses in Quebec. The Amazon warehouse is seen in Laval, Que., Monday, April 22, 2024

Amazon Canada says it is closing all seven of its warehouses in Quebec over the next two months.

The online retailer says 1,700 permanent employees in the province will be laid off, as will 250 temporary workers.

The decision comes amid strained labour relations with unionized employees at the multinational's warehouse in Laval, Que., a Montreal suburb.

Amazon had opposed the workers' accreditation with the Confederation of National Trade Unions in May, but the retail giant lost its challenge at the province's labour tribunal in October.

The company says its decision to close its Quebec warehouses "was not made lightly," adding that the closures aren't in response to the unionization drive.

Amazon will revert to the business model it used in Quebec in 2020, which relied on third-party companies for package delivery.