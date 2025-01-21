Netflix is raising prices — here's how much more Canadian subscribers will be paying

Photo: The Canadian Press A Netflix sign is photographed outside its office building in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jae C. Hong

Netflix is raising its prices in Canada.

The streaming giant says the monthly cost of its cheapest offering – the standard plan with ads – is going up by $2 to $7.99 per month.

The standard plan without ads will increase by $2.50 per month to $18.99 while the premium plan jumps $3 per month to $23.99.

There’s no change in the fees to add an extra member.

The new prices take effect immediately for new subscribers, while existing members will see the change on their next bill.

A letter to shareholders says the increase is due to programming investments.

Netflix says it's also changing fees across most plans in the United States, Portugal and Argentina. Prices last went up in Canada in 2022.