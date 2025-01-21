WestJet gears up for summer growth after snapping up planes from defunct Lynx Air

Photo: The Canadian Press WestJet is gearing up for a major growth spurt this year, even as rival airlines limit their expansion plans. The WestJet check-in area at Pearson International Airport is photographed in Toronto, Saturday, June 29, 2024.

WestJet is gearing up for a major growth spurt this year, even as rival airlines limit their expansion plans.

The Calgary-based airline says flight volumes will increase by 10 per cent this summer compared to last.

Fuelling that uptick are the nine planes previously leased by Lynx Air that WestJet snapped up last year after the discount carrier's collapse.

The Boeing 737 Max 8s will allow WestJet to partly make up for delays on the roughly 60 Boeing jets it was expecting by 2028, but that are held up amid production issues.

WestJet is launching 11 new routes across its network beginning in May to a range of regions.

Figures from aviation data firm Cirium show that Air Canada, Porter Airlines and Air Transat are poised to boost year-over-year flight volumes between one and five per cent this summer, while Flair Airlines will scale down slightly.