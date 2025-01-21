Teck Resources expects copper production to rise this year

Photo: The Canadian Press Teck Resources Ltd. says it expects its copper production to total between 490,000 and 565,000 tonnes this year, helped by higher production at its Quebrada Blanca and Highland Valley Copper operations. A Teck Resources logo is seen on a podium before the company's special meeting of shareholders, in Vancouver, B.C., on April 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Teck Resources Ltd. says it expects its copper production to total between 490,000 and 565,000 tonnes this year, helped by higher production at its Quebrada Blanca and Highland Valley Copper operations.

The miner says the forecast is up from the 446,000 tonnes of copper it produced in 2024.

In its outlook, Teck said zinc in concentrate production for 2025 is expected between 525,000 and 575,000 tonnes, down from the 615,900 tonnes it produced last year, as it faces declining grades at its Red Dog mine.

Refined zinc production at its Trail operations this year is expected between 190,000 and 230,000 tonnes compared with 256,000 tonnes in 2024.

Teck forecast lead production between 85,000 and 105,000 tonnes for 2025 compared with 109,100 last year, while it expects molybdenum production between 5,100 and 7,400 tonnes, up from 3,300 tonnes last year.

Total capital spending, net of partner contributions, for 2025 is expected be between $1.58 billion and $1.795 billion.