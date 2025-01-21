253207
Business  

As Trump takes power, Atlantic Canadian seafood firms look to diversify export market

Seafood set to diversify

Michael Tutton, The Canadian Press - | Story: 528819

Seafood industry representatives in Atlantic Canada are urging harvesters and exporters to diversify their markets, as United States President Donald Trump takes office for a second term.

Trump is holding off on his threat to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports and will instead sign a memorandum ordering U.S. federal agencies to study trade issues.

But Geoff Irvine, director of the Lobster Council of Canada, says the new U.S. administration is sending a message that Canada's seafood industry should shift its focus to other international markets.

He says Quebec and Atlantic Canada in 2023 together exported about $1.6 billion worth of lobster to the United States, adding that if tariffs are imposed it would cost valuable jobs and income across coastal communities.

Members of Canada's seafood industry are heading on a trade mission to Europe in two weeks, but Irvine says the sector should do more by also developing markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Robert Huish, a professor at Dalhousie University's department of international development studies, says Atlantic Canadian businesses must remain vigilant over the next four years to the threats and risks of U.S. tariffs.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1150
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals41.91-0.02
Decisive Dividend Corp6.15-0.07
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0150
252592
251751
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin150822.31+3.14%
Ethereum4763.6+1.45%
Dash53.39+2.85%
Litecoin174+2.49%
Ripple4.552+2.68%
EOS1.207+2.37%
Dogecoin0.5475+7.88%
Cardano1.436-0.42%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5053472
1128 Sunset Drive #1603
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,499,888
more details
251577
251496
Press Room
252333
252924