3 De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 aircraft bought for training

Three Dash 8-400 aircraft are being purchased by SkyAlyne and KF Aerospace for the Royal Canadian Air Force Future Aircrew Training program, the companies said in a joint press release Tuesday.

Team SkyAlyne, a joint venture between CAE and KF Aerospace, will convert the aircraft to adapt the cabins to support training operations for Airborne Electronic Sensor Operators and Air Combat Systems Officers.

“After years of managing separate RCAF pilot training contracts, the SkyAlyne team is proud to expand our role to include ACSO and AES Op training under the FAcT program," Tracy Medve, board chair, SkyAlyne

President and CEO, KF Aerospace.

"The Canadian-built De Havilland Dash 8-400, with its proven performance, advanced capabilities, and enhanced safety features, is the ideal platform for this next chapter."

The made-in-Canada Dash 8 aircraft is a proven, reliable, cost-effective twin-engine turboprop platform to support RCAF ACSO and AES Op training.

The previous generation Dash 8-100, nicknamed “Gonzo” for its distinctive blue nose housing its radar, has been in use by the RCAF for more than 30 years.

The Dash 8-400s being acquired by SkyAlyne feature higher performance, updated avionics, and larger cabins to facilitate SkyAlyne’s advanced airborne simulation training systems.

Bringing AES Op and ACSO training within the FAcT umbrella is also an evolution on the current training program. Previously, training for those aircrew were conducted exclusively by the RCAF.

The 25-year FAcT program, awarded to SkyAlyne in spring 2024, is currently in a multi-year transition period to become the sole Pilot and Aircrew training program for the RCAF, as the current three separate RCAF training programs conclude, and their responsibilities are combined into FAcT.

The FAcT program is overseen from a Joint Management Office at SkyAlyne’s Ottawa headquarters, with three operational bases: Moose Jaw, SK, Southport, MB, and Winnipeg, MB.

When operational, Canada’s Dash 8-400 fleet will be based at 402 Squadron in Winnipeg, Manitoba and operated in partnership with the RCAF.