Business  

Walmart Canada names Venessa Yates as new president and chief executive

The Canadian Press - | Story: 528810

Walmart Canada says Venessa Yates will be the company's next president and chief executive.

The retailer says Yates has worked with Walmart since 2016 and was most recently senior vice-president and general manager of Walmart+, the company's membership program.

Yates will replace Gonzalo Gebara, who will leave the company at the end of February to return to Argentina to be with his family and pursue other interests.

Walmart Canada also announced that Steve Schrobilgen will become chief operating officer of end to end, overseeing operations, supply chain, real estate and format.

Schrobilgen is currently senior vice-president, business unit leader for Walmart in the Western United States.

Walmart Canada has more than 400 stores across the country.

 

