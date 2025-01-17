250671
251811
Business  

Hudson's Bay lays off 41 staff while citing 'challenging headwinds'

Hudson's Bay lays off 41

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press - | Story: 528172

Hudson's Bay says it has laid off 41 staff as it revamps the retailer's structure.

Charla Parkinson, a spokesperson for the department store chain, confirmed the staffing cut in an email but did not answer questions about what roles or cities laid off staff were in.

She positioned the layoff as a result of "challenging headwinds" that have hit the retail industry.

While the layoff was a difficult decision, she says it was a necessary move for the Toronto-based company.

The retailer laid off about one per cent of its workforce last April and then carried out an unspecified number of cuts in the summer, when its parent company HBC prepared to spin out some of its brands into a new entity called Saks Global.

In November, it also said it was backing out of its plan to operate a store at the redeveloped Oakridge Park in Vancouver.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1150
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals41.280.68
Decisive Dividend Corp6.35-0.01
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0150
252592
252962
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin151327.72+5.24%
Ethereum4932.21+3.69%
Dash62.15+9.40%
Litecoin196.17+9.23%
Ripple4.634-0.41%
EOS1.426+6.82%
Dogecoin0.5948+9.78%
Cardano1.628+3.56%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
252968
Real Estate
5088197
406 1933 Ambrosi Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$584,000
more details
252281
Press Room
252333
252924