Jim Balsillie gives $10M to new policy organization The Canadian Shield Institute

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press - | Story: 527914

Former BlackBerry Ltd. chief executive Jim Balsillie has donated $10 million to form a new policy organization meant to boost Canada's prosperity and resilience.

The Canadian Shield Institute gets its name from its goal of securing homegrown innovation, economic leadership and defence.

It will be its own organization but will have links to the Council of Canadian Innovators, an industry group Balsillie co-founded in 2015.

The institute's eight areas of focus include transforming tax policy for global competitiveness, positioning Canada at the forefront of deep technology and modernizing government through institutional reform.

The institute will also push the country to adopt innovation strategies for energy, minerals, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, housing and health care.

The institute plans to work with industry leaders and philanthropists to ensure it has a long-term impact on the country.

 

