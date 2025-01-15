S&P/TSX composite up nearly 200 points, U.S. stock markets also surge higher

Photo: The Canadian Press A person takes a photo of the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

Canada's main stock index was up nearly 200 points in late-morning trading, powered by a broad-based rally, while U.S. stock markets also surged higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 187.01 points at 24,775.59.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 626.07 points at 43,144.35. The S&P 500 index was up 91.44 points at 5,934.35, while the Nasdaq composite was up 393.86 points at 19,438.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.74 cents US compared with 69.58 cents on Tuesday.

The March crude oil contract was up US$1.42 at US$77.79 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up a penny at US$3.98 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$17.40 at US$2,699.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$4.37 a pound.