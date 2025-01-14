Women's fashion stores Ricki's and Cleo are closing retail operations

Photo: CTV Ottawa

The owners of Canadian iconic women’s fashion brands Ricki’s and Cleo, which operate multiple stores in the Thompson-Okanagan, have begun the process of closing their retail stores.

The decision comes as Vancouver-based Comark Holdings announced it has filed for creditor protection.

Ricki’s has been in business for 85 years while Cleo joined the company in 1979.

Bootlegger, also owned by Comark, will be scaling back its retail operations.

“After careful consideration of all reasonably available options, the company has determined that it is in the best interests of its stakeholders to wind down its Ricki’s and Cleo operations and to close all Ricki’s and Cleo retail store locations,” the company said in a new release.

“The company will continue to explore opportunities with respect to Bootlegger through the CCAA process, which will include reducing its retail footprint to better position the company in today’s retail environment.

The company intends to seek a further court order approving the full liquidation of all Ricki’s and Cleo and certain Bootlegger stores. The stores will remain open during this process.”

The shutdown will affect Ricki’s operations in Kelowna, Salmon Arm and Kamloops and Cleo stores in Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops.

There’s been no word on the fate of the four Bootlegger operations in Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Kamloops.

The company operated more than 300 retail stores across the three brands before filing for credit protection and restructure operations during COVID in June of 2020.

At the present time they have 221 stores across the country.

The three stores pulled out of Cherry Lane Mall in Penticton in 2015.

Each of the three brands note they will not accept returns or gift card purchases beginning Jan. 17.