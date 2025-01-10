247694
Business  

Corus Entertainment reports Q1 profit and revenue down from year ago

Corus profit, revenue down

The Canadian Press - | Story: 526843

Corus Entertainment Inc. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue dropped 12 per cent.

The television and radio broadcaster says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $11.9 million or six cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Nov. 30.

The results compared with a profit of $32.7 million or 16 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $327.2 million, down from $369.9 million a year earlier.

Corus said the overall decrease came as television revenue fell to $303.6 million compared with $342.4 million in the same quarter last year. Radio revenue totalled $23.5 million, down from $27.5 million.

On an adjusted basis, Corus says it earned 14 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 20 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

 

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.110
Metalex Ventures0.0250
Russel Metals40.08-0.31
Decisive Dividend Corp60
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0150
252592
249255
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin135475.27+1.53%
Ethereum4690.6+1.04%
Dash52.75-0.83%
Litecoin151.9+2.80%
Ripple3.295+0.40%
EOS1.141+1.06%
Dogecoin0.4742+2.38%
Cardano1.34+2.60%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
252962
Real Estate
5094434
409-3160 Casorso Rd.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$449,900
more details
252281
252296
Press Room