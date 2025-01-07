247694
After over 20 years, a beloved pie shop is closing its Vancouver café

Beloved pie shop closing

Lindsay William-Ross / Glacier Media - | Story: 526255

Known for its dedication to farm-to-table fresh food and its cozy, neighbourhood vibes, a Kitsilano café staple will be closing its doors soon.

Aphrodite's Organic Café - the slightly younger sibling of Aphrodite's Pie Shop - will wrap up an over 20-year run as February gets underway.

"After many years of being a beloved destination in Kitsilano the rising costs of doing business [have] simply become too much for us to continue," states the café on social media Monday, January 6.

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Café specializes in daytime comfort eats and is known for its dishes like stuffed french toast, hearty breakfast combo plates, sandwiches, and salads. And of course, there's always plenty of pie on hand. 

Breakfast and lunch spot opened soon after pie shop business

Located at 3605 W 4th Ave and kitty-corner to the pie shop, Aphrodite's was the vision of founder Allan Christian, who opened the pie shop in 2003, followed soon after by the restaurant. Christian passed away in 2008, but the business has carried on under the leadership of his daughter, Peggy Vogler, according to the business' website.

The closure announcement was made "with heavy hearts."

However, it's not the end entirely for Aphrodite's, specifically its revered pies

Pies a Vancouver food favourite of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

"Though our restaurant is closing, we’re excited to let you know that Aphrodite’s Pie Shop will remain open. In the coming weeks, we’ll be expanding our pie shop offerings, and adding some of your favourite dishes from the restaurant to the pie shop, all in a convenient setting," shares Aphrodite's on social media. 

The pies have been name-dropped a few times by Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, who have gone on record a few times about being big fans. 

In its closure notice, the café thanks all its customers and staff, encouraging all to come by for one last brunch or lunch before the doors close.

The café's last day of business will be Sunday, February 2, 2025. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aphrodite's Organic Cafe and Pie Shop (@aphroditesorganiccafe)


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

