Business groups call for unity as Trudeau announcement creates uncertainty

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves a news conference after announcing his resignation as Liberal leader outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plan to step down has created greater uncertainty for the economy at a pivotal time, prompting business groups to call for unity in facing the challenges ahead.

Trudeau's announcement that he will resign following a Liberal leadership contest comes just weeks before Donald Trump, who has threatened tariffs on Canadian goods, is sworn in as U.S. president.

Canadian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Candace Laing welcomed Trudeau's announcement, saying it marks a turning point as the country faces unprecedented domestic and international issues.

Laing says in a statement that Canada can't afford inaction with so much at stake, and that unity is key going forward.

Business Council of Canada chief executive Goldy Hyder says in a statement it's unfortunate that so often the federal government was at odds with the private sector, and there needs to be more collaboration ahead for the country to succeed.

RMS Canada economist Tu Nguyen says Trudeau's announcement ushers in a new wave of uncertainty that could weaken the country's bargaining position as it's threatened by tariffs.