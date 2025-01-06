252816
Business  

Business groups call for unity as Trudeau announcement creates uncertainty

Groups call for unity

Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press - | Story: 526053

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plan to step down has created greater uncertainty for the economy at a pivotal time, prompting business groups to call for unity in facing the challenges ahead.

Trudeau's announcement that he will resign following a Liberal leadership contest comes just weeks before Donald Trump, who has threatened tariffs on Canadian goods, is sworn in as U.S. president.

Canadian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Candace Laing welcomed Trudeau's announcement, saying it marks a turning point as the country faces unprecedented domestic and international issues.

Laing says in a statement that Canada can't afford inaction with so much at stake, and that unity is key going forward.

Business Council of Canada chief executive Goldy Hyder says in a statement it's unfortunate that so often the federal government was at odds with the private sector, and there needs to be more collaboration ahead for the country to succeed.

RMS Canada economist Tu Nguyen says Trudeau's announcement ushers in a new wave of uncertainty that could weaken the country's bargaining position as it's threatened by tariffs.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.110
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals41.94-0.24
Decisive Dividend Corp6.17-0.02
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0150
252592
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin146686.24+4.05%
Ethereum5291.16+1.54%
Dash62.88+0.62%
Litecoin165.17-0.08%
Ripple3.49+2.02%
EOS1.329+3.34%
Dogecoin0.5589+2.01%
Cardano1.587+1.67%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
252872
Real Estate
5071076
#23 12798 Lake Hill Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,000
more details
251587
Press Room