S&P/TSX composite rises Friday morning while U.S. markets also see gains

Photo: The Canadian Press Financial numbers flow on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district on May 9, 2014.

Broad-based gains led Canada's main stock index higher Friday in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 122.10 points at 25,020.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 171.70 points at 42,563.97. The S&P 500 index was up 39.27 points at 5,907.82, while the Nasdaq composite was up 172.69 points at 19,453.49.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.28 cents US compared with 69.36 cents US on Thursday.

The February crude oil contract was up 65 cents at US$73.78 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 28 cents at US$3.38 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$10.70 at US$2,658.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$4.06 a pound.