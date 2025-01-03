247763
Business  

Google sends funds to journalism collective in exchange for Online News Act exemption

Google sends news funds

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press - | Story: 525676

Google has sent the $100 million it agreed to pay Canadian news outlets in exchange for an exemption from the Online News Act to a journalism organization designed to disperse the funds.

The U.S. tech giant confirmed it has transferred the money to the Canadian Journalism Collective, a federally incorporated non-profit organization led by independent publishers and broadcasters.

The collective said in mid-December that it was working to distribute the first tranche of funds by the end of January to media businesses whose work was shared or repurposed by Google.

It estimated eligible publishers will receive about $13,798 per full-time equivalent journalist it employs based on a 200-hour year. Broadcasters will receive about $6,806 per eligible worker.

The collective did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google agreed to pay the money in 2023 to exempt it from the Online News Act, which compelled the company and Meta to pay for their use of journalism. Meta has avoided having to make any payments by blocking access to Canadian news on its platforms.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.110.01
Metalex Ventures0.0250.01
Russel Metals41.850.11
Decisive Dividend Corp6.070.07
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0150
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin141806.54+1.89%
Ethereum5167.19+4.20%
Dash62.92+8.50%
Litecoin159.71+5.59%
Ripple3.557+3.04%
EOS1.359+15.07%
Dogecoin0.5461+12.35%
Cardano1.579+14.17%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5063151
16400 Bubbling Wells Rd. Unit 83
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$60,000
more details
Press Room
251965
252674