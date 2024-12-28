251950
Machinery fire extinguished at Delta, B.C., coal port terminal: Port authority

Machinery fire extinguished

Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press - | Story: 524870

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says a machinery fire this morning at a Delta, B.C., terminal facility has been put out and no injuries were reported.

The authority says in a written statement that a coal stacker caught fire at a facility operated by Westshore Terminals, temporarily shutting operations at the terminal and a neighbouring facility operated by GCT Deltaport.

The statement says the Delta fire department responded "immediately," and the blaze has now been put out but fire officials are still on scene to monitor the site.

The port authority says no injuries were reported, and Westshore is "continuing to manage" the response with Delta fire officials.

Video footage posted online Saturday shows thick black smoke billowing upwards from a conveyor engulfed in flames at the facility.

Photos posted on social media also show the smoke on the horizon visible from the Tsawwassen ferry terminal.

