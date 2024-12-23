Competition Bureau suing Rogers over unlimited data claim

Photo: The Canadian Press The Competition Bureau is taking legal action against Rogers Communications Inc., alleging the country's largest telecom company is falsely advertising their Infinite wireless phone plans offer unlimited data even though the plans have data caps. The Rogers Communications sign is shown at the company's headquarters in Toronto, April 25, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

GATINEAU, Que. — The Competition Bureau says it's suing Rogers Communications Inc. over the company's allegedly false claim that it offers unlimited data in its "Infinte" wireless phone plans.

The bureau alleges that Rogers' ads create the false or misleading impression that the plans provide consumers with limitless data, when in reality data service is severely throttled once a data cap is reached.

It says data speeds are reduced, or throttled, by over 99 per cent once a customer hits the cap.

The bureau says it has filed an application with the Competition Tribunal to have Rogers stop the misleading advertising, pay a penalty, and issue restitution to Infinite wireless phone plan customers.

Rogers says the advertising of its Infinite plans is clear and truthful, and it will fight the litigation.

It says such plans are commonplace in the industry and the bureau's decision to single out Rogers after five years is quite concerning.

Competition commissioner Matthew Boswell says in a statement that Canadians need accurate and truthful information when purchasing goods and services, especially essential services like wireless data plans.