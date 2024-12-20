S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White The TMX logo is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

Canada's main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading, boosted by widespread gains, as U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 223.19 points at 24,637.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 401.93 points at 42,744.17. The S&P 500 index was up 50.59 points at 5,917.86, and the Nasdaq composite index was up 155.67 points at 19,528.44.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.63 cents US compared with 69.59 cents on Thursday.

The February crude oil contract was down 46 cents at US$69.82 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up three cents at US$3.61 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$41 at US$2,649.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$4.09 a pound.