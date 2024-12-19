S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets up

Photo: The Canadian Press A signboard is displayed at the TMX in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

Canada's main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, dragged lower by losses in industrial stocks, while U.S. stock markets moved up to regain some of their losses a day earlier.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 95.94 points at 24,461.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 213.82 points at 42,540.69. The S&P 500 index was up 26.41 points at 5,898.57, while the Nasdaq composite was up 81.54 points at 19,474.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.62 cents US compared with 69.72 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude oil contract was down 37 cents at US$69.65 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 14 cents at US$3.51 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$51.40 at US$2,601.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down eight cents at US$4.08 a pound.