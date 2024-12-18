251510
249802
Business  

Lion Electric applies to Quebec court for protection from creditors under CCAA

Lion Electric struggling

The Canadian Press - | Story: 523430

The Lion Electric Co. has applied to the Superior Court of Quebec for protection from creditors under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.

The electric school bus maker also says it plans to seek recognition of the CCAA proceedings in the U.S. under Chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code.

In its application to the Quebec court for an initial order, the company is seeking approval of a formal sale and investment solicitation process.

Approval is also being sought for the appointment of Deloitte Restructuring Inc. as the monitor to oversee the process.

The filing for credit protection comes after the company said Monday that it had defaulted on its debt.

The company temporarily laid off 400 employees and shut down production at its Illinois plant earlier this month after getting a two-week reprieve from its lenders to explore its alternatives.

 

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1250
Metalex Ventures0.02-0.01
Russel Metals44.110.04
Decisive Dividend Corp6.020.05
Diamcor Mining0.030
GGX Gold Corp0.01-0.01
246641
250746
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin150017.93-1.27%
Ethereum5559.86-0.24%
Dash60.32-4.92%
Litecoin167.89-6.47%
Ripple3.538-3.62%
EOS1.396-5.36%
Dogecoin0.5521-2.13%
Cardano1.47-2.26%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
243915
Real Estate
5063393
7864 ALPINE ROAD
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$900,000
more details
246417
245394
Press Room