Loonie drops below 70 cents US, S&P/TSX composite down as U.S. markets also fall

Loonie falls below 70 cents

The Canadian Press - | Story: 523311

The loonie fell below 70 cents US on Tuesday after the latest reading on inflation dropped below two per cent.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.91 cents US compared with 70.23 cents US on Monday after Statistics Canada said the annual inflation rate in November was 1.9 per cent, down from 2.0 per cent in October.

The loonie's move came as the S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.50 points at 25,119.71.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 267.58 points at 43,449.90. The S&P 500 index was down 23.47 points at 6,050.61, while the Nasdaq composite was down 64.83 points at 20,109.06.

The February crude oil contract was down 64 cents at US$69.65 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$3.31 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$8 at US$2,662 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$4.15 a pound.

