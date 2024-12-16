Canadian business leaders say Freeland's resignation adds uncertainty to trade talks

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser listens to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speak during a news conference, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Some business leaders worry the resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland from the federal cabinet leaves Canada without a "quarterback" at a critical moment for the country's economy and trade relationships.

Freeland's resignation letter, which she posted to social media Monday, warned Canada faces a grave challenge with the incoming Trump administration in the U.S. and its threat of tariffs, noting Ottawa needs to take the threat seriously while "eschewing costly political gimmicks."

Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, says the federal government is now missing its "most experienced and competent hand we have in Canada-U. S. relations at the time when we need it the most."

Volpe commended Freeland's approach during renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement during the first Trump administration, saying she brought a "steady hand" and a willingness to involve industry stakeholders in talks.

Goldy Hyder, president and CEO of the Business Council of Canada, says Freeland's decision to step aside "brings into question whose interests the federal government is looking out for."

He says Freeland's public comments cast doubt on the government’s motives at "a very serious time in the life of our country."