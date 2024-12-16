245783
Business  

Canadian business leaders say Freeland's resignation adds uncertainty to trade talks

Business leaders anxious

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press - | Story: 523054

Some business leaders worry the resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland from the federal cabinet leaves Canada without a "quarterback" at a critical moment for the country's economy and trade relationships.

Freeland's resignation letter, which she posted to social media Monday, warned Canada faces a grave challenge with the incoming Trump administration in the U.S. and its threat of tariffs, noting Ottawa needs to take the threat seriously while "eschewing costly political gimmicks."

Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, says the federal government is now missing its "most experienced and competent hand we have in Canada-U. S. relations at the time when we need it the most."

Volpe commended Freeland's approach during renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement during the first Trump administration, saying she brought a "steady hand" and a willingness to involve industry stakeholders in talks.

Goldy Hyder, president and CEO of the Business Council of Canada, says Freeland's decision to step aside "brings into question whose interests the federal government is looking out for."

He says Freeland's public comments cast doubt on the government’s motives at "a very serious time in the life of our country."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (2)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.130.01
Metalex Ventures0.0250.01
Russel Metals44.50.15
Decisive Dividend Corp6.090.04
Diamcor Mining0.030
GGX Gold Corp0.0150
247613
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin151311.9+2.11%
Ethereum5762.06+2.60%
Dash64.72-3.39%
Litecoin170.98-0.45%
Ripple3.524+1.38%
EOS1.512-1.31%
Dogecoin0.5751-0.17%
Cardano1.571+0.71%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
240830
Real Estate
5094430
115-133 Wyndham Cres.
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$594,800
more details
233638
245687
Press Room
245672
242416