LNG Canada names Cooper as next CEO; replaces outgoing Klein

Photo: The Canadian Press Piping is seen on the top of a receiving platform which will be connected to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline terminus at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction, in Kitimat, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The company behind what will be Canada's first major liquefied natural gas export facility has appointed a new CEO.

LNG Canada says Chris Cooper will succeed current chief executive Jason Klein, effective April 1, 2025.

Cooper is LNG Canada's current senior vice-president for Phase 1 pipeline and expansion.

LNG Canada is a Shell-led joint venture that is building an LNG export terminal in Kitimat, B.C.

The project has an estimated price tag of $40 billion, and is expected to ship its first cargoes by the middle of 2025.

LNG Canada says current CEO Klein will be returning to Houston, Texas and will be assuming a yet-to-be announced new role with Shell.