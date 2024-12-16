245783
LNG Canada names Cooper as next CEO; replaces outgoing Klein

LNG Canada has new CEO

The company behind what will be Canada's first major liquefied natural gas export facility has appointed a new CEO.

LNG Canada says Chris Cooper will succeed current chief executive Jason Klein, effective April 1, 2025.

Cooper is LNG Canada's current senior vice-president for Phase 1 pipeline and expansion.

LNG Canada is a Shell-led joint venture that is building an LNG export terminal in Kitimat, B.C.

The project has an estimated price tag of $40 billion, and is expected to ship its first cargoes by the middle of 2025.

LNG Canada says current CEO Klein will be returning to Houston, Texas and will be assuming a yet-to-be announced new role with Shell.

