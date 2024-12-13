Court approves The Body Shop Canada sale, about 100 to lose jobs as some stores close

Photo: The Canadian Press The exterior of a Body Shop store is seen in Toronto on Monday, March 4, 2024.

An Ontario court has given The Body Shop Canada the approval it needs to sell the majority of its business to a private equity firm.

In a hearing, Justice Peter Osborne allowed the cosmetics retailer to proceed with a sale to an affiliate of Markham, Ont.-based Serruya Private Equity Inc.

Court documents show 59 properties owned by The Body Shop Canada will be purchased by Serruya. The Body Shop Canada had 72 stores earlier in the year and lawyers acting on its behalf say those not acquired will be liquidated after the deal closes Monday.

By the time the transaction closes, documents say about 600 employees, including 100 seasonal workers, will be issued termination notices, but roughly 500 will be rehired by the new owner.

Serruya Private Equity Inc. is led by the co-founder of Yogen Früz and has invested in St. Louis Bar and Grill, Second Cup and Swensen's.

The Body Shop has been up for sale since July. It started shopping itself around after filing for creditor protection in March, when it closed 33 stores and blamed its parent company for stripping it of cash and pushed it into debt.