250671
250749
Business  

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing and wholesale sales up in October

Wholesale sales up

The Canadian Press - | Story: 522582

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose one per cent to $83.7 billion in October.

The agency says the move came as sales increased in six of the seven subsectors it tracks.

The largest gains were in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector, which gained 3.2 per cent, and the building material and supplies subsector, which rose 2.8 per cent.

In volume terms, wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose 0.4 per cent in October.

In a separate report, Statistics Canada also said total manufacturing sales rose 2.1 per cent to $70.8 billion in October, boosted by a 15.9 per cent gain in sales of petroleum and coal products and a 3.7 per cent increase in transportation equipment.

Manufacturing sales in constant dollars rose 1.4 per cent in October.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1250
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals44.76-0.19
Decisive Dividend Corp6.01-0.07
Diamcor Mining0.030
GGX Gold Corp0.0150
246641
248013
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin144147.41+1.19%
Ethereum5633.03+1.89%
Dash69.74+0.59%
Litecoin174.3+2.61%
Ripple3.508+5.44%
EOS1.564-0.06%
Dogecoin0.5853+1.21%
Cardano1.602+0.13%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
249118
Real Estate
5097272
3420 Acorn Crescent
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$510,000
more details
249109
249109
Press Room
250568