Statistics Canada reports manufacturing and wholesale sales up in October

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose one per cent to $83.7 billion in October.

The agency says the move came as sales increased in six of the seven subsectors it tracks.

The largest gains were in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector, which gained 3.2 per cent, and the building material and supplies subsector, which rose 2.8 per cent.

In volume terms, wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose 0.4 per cent in October.

In a separate report, Statistics Canada also said total manufacturing sales rose 2.1 per cent to $70.8 billion in October, boosted by a 15.9 per cent gain in sales of petroleum and coal products and a 3.7 per cent increase in transportation equipment.

Manufacturing sales in constant dollars rose 1.4 per cent in October.