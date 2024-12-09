249969
The Canada Post strike involving more than 55,000 has hit 25 days

25 days of mail strike

The Canada Post strike involving more than 55,000 workers has hit 25 days.

In a statement Sunday, Canada Post says it is awaiting a formal response from the Canadian Union of Postal Workers to the proposal it submitted to the union Friday.

In a Friday statement, the union said it was reviewing what Canada Post put forward and questioned when the mediation process will officially resume.

The union said it is committed to returning to the bargaining table.

The strike began Nov. 14, and federal mediation was put on hold nearly two weeks ago due to the sides being too far apart.

Calls for government intervention have been mounting from the business community, but so far the government has said it’s not stepping in.

The federal government has intervened in other high-profile labour disputes recently, including the ports, using a controversial section of the law to get the labour board to order binding arbitration.

 

