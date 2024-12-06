247583
Business  

Lower immigration will slow economic growth, but won't cause recession: report

Cuts won't cause recession

The Canadian Press - | Story: 521368

A new report suggests the federal government's rapidly reduced immigration targets will significantly slow economic growth, but not enough to trigger a recession.

The Conference Board of Canada says an abrupt reduction in population will simultaneously reduce economic supply and demand — producing economic impacts different from a typical slowdown.

The report estimates the policy decision will lower real GDP by $7.9 billion in 2025 and $16.2 billion in 2026.

Pedro Antunes, chief economist at the Conference Board, says the immigration changes may be too drastic given the fragile state of the economic recovery, and that a steadier approach would offer a more stable path forward.

In October, the federal Liberals announced a plan to reduce non-permanent residents by more than 900,000 within two years after a high influx of newcomers strained Canadian infrastructure, public services and the housing market.

The report says the government's hasty course correction brings a new set of challenges, potentially straining employers, exacerbating labour shortages and impacting near-term economic performance.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (3)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.135-0.02
Metalex Ventures0.0250
Russel Metals45.53-0.26
Decisive Dividend Corp6.050.02
Diamcor Mining0.0350
GGX Gold Corp0.0150
246641
248013
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin143824.79+5.52%
Ethereum5773.07+8.49%
Dash87.55-4.00%
Litecoin195.14+2.19%
Ripple3.388+7.39%
EOS1.928+1.74%
Dogecoin0.6217+3.67%
Cardano1.738+6.95%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5080647
1495 Graham Street #112
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$620,000
more details
249109
Press Room
250896
242416