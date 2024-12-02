245783
Today is Cyber Monday, one of the biggest online shopping days of the year

Today is Cyber Monday, expected to be among the biggest online shopping days of the year.

Shoppers are scouring the internet for deals as Cyber Monday marks the end of the retail mania that began on Black Friday.

Shopify Inc., an Ottawa-based company whose e-commerce software powers thousands of retail businesses, says as of Saturday, the average cart in Canada totalled $210.91 over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

The firm's figures show Canada ranked fifth among top-selling countries, behind the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Germany.

Top-selling cities in Canada were Toronto, Montreal, then Vancouver.

Cyber Monday is a term coined by the National Retail Federation in 2005, and it routinely rings in the biggest online shopping day of the year, thanks to the deals and the hype retailers have created to fuel it.

The Retail Council of Canada says Canadian shoppers estimate they will spend $972 on holiday shopping this year, which is $73 more than 2023.

 

