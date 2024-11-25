248247
249802
Business  

CN Rail mechanics, clerks approve strike mandate

CN workers vote to strike

The Canadian Press - | Story: 519373

Mechanics and clerks at Canadian National Railway Co. have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate that could see workers walk off the job as early as New Year's Day.

Unifor says 97 per cent and 96 per cent of the two groups, respectively, cast their ballots in favour, paving the way for potential job action on Jan. 1.

One group comprises 2,100 mechanics, technicians, crane operators, machinists and electricians, and the other includes 1,500 administrators and customer support staff.

They are calling for improved job security, compensation and working conditions at CN.

Unifor says negotiations are resuming in Montreal on Monday and will continue through Dec. 8.

In August, CN and rival Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. saw operations shut down for several days amid a work stoppage by 9,300 engineers, mechanics and yard workers that snarled supply chains and ended with federal intervention.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.0950
Metalex Ventures0.020.01
Russel Metals43.8-0.44
Decisive Dividend Corp6.230.05
Diamcor Mining0.030
GGX Gold Corp0.0150
247613
231752
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin130723.4-4.28%
Ethereum4746.55+1.25%
Dash46.42-2.40%
Litecoin129.22-4.39%
Ripple1.971-1.15%
EOS1.108-6.42%
Dogecoin0.5456-9.01%
Cardano1.327-6.94%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
240827
Real Estate
5071076
#23 12798 Lake Hill Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,000
more details
249037
248311
Press Room
249655