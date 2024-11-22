Hyundai, Kia recall over 208,000 electric vehicles to fix problem that can cause loss of power

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - The front grill of a 2020 Hyundai Palisade is on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb. 13, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Hyundai and Kia are recalling over 208,000 electric vehicles to fix a pesky problem that can cause loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recalls cover more than 145,000 Hyundai and Genesis vehicles including the 2022 through 2024 Ioniq 5, the 2023 through 2025 Ioniq 6, GV60 and GV70, and the 2023 and 2024 G80.

In Canada, the Hyundai recall covers 34,529 vehicles, which were produced between March and November of this year.

"There are no confirmed crashes or injuries related to this condition in Canada or the U.S.," Mohga Hassib, public relations analyst at Hyundai Auto Canada, said.

The automaker said all owners will be notified by letter mail on the next steps to bring their vehicles into a Hyundai dealer or Genesis retailer for software updates and any necessary part replacements.

The recall also included nearly 63,000 Kia EV 6 vehicles from 2022 through 2024.

Kia did not respond to a request on how many vehicles were affected in Canada.

The affiliated Korean automakers said in government documents that a transistor in a charging control unit can be damaged and stop charging the 12-volt battery.

Dealers will inspect and replace the control unit and a fuse if needed. They also will update software. Owners whose vehicles were recalled earlier this year to fix the same problem will have to visit their dealer again.

Owners will be notified by letter in December and January.