Business  

Statistics Canada says retail sales up 0.4% at $66.9 billion in September

Retail sales up 0.4%

The Canadian Press - | Story: 518864

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.4 per cent to $66.9 billion in September, helped by gains at supermarkets and other grocery stores.

The agency says sales at food and beverage retailers increased three per cent for the month.

The move higher for the subsector came as supermarkets and other grocery retailers, except convenience retailers, rose 3.3 per cent and sales at beer, wine and liquor retailers added 4.4 per cent.

Core retail sales, which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers, gained 1.4 per cent in September.

In volume terms, retail sales rose 0.8 per cent in September.

Looking ahead, Statistics Canada says its advance retail sales estimate for October suggests sales increased 0.7 per cent, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

 

