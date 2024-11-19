249349
Business  

Carrot products recalled in Canada, U.S., over E. coli concerns

Carrot recall continues

The Canadian Press - | Story: 518178

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says various brands of carrot products are being recalled due to E.coli contamination.

The CFIA says the affected carrot juice and carrots were sold or have best-before dates ranging between Aug. 14 and Nov. 2.

The affected brands are Compliments Organic, PC Organics, Cal-Organic, and Bunny-Luv.

The CFIA says its recall was triggered by a similar recall from American produce company Grimmway Farms of certain organic carrot products.

Information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows all affected Canadian brands also originate from Grimmway Farms.

The CFIA recommends throwing away the products or returning them to the store from which they were purchased.

 

