Canadian dollar weakness to persist into 2025, expert says

Photo: The Canadian Press A magnifying glass enlarges the holographic image of Parliament Hill's Peace Tower on a $20 bill issued by the Bank of Canada, shown in a display case at the Bank of Canada Museum in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

Some experts say the Canadian dollar will remain weak through at least the end of this year.

The loonie was up slightly Monday at 71.18 cents US, but still remains lower than it has been since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is nearly four per cent below where it was trading in September.

The loonie's slide comes as the U.S. greenback is soaring on the re-election of Donald Trump.

Trump has promised to introduce sweeping tariffs on all U.S. imports.

Katherine Judge with CIBC Capital Markets says the threat of tariffs will likely keep the Canadian dollar low for months, though she says it could rebound in the first part of 2025 if Canada is able to successfully negotiate with the Trump administration.