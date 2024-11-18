249552
249419
Business  

Canadian dollar weakness to persist into 2025, expert says

Loonie weakness to persist

Amanda Stephenson, The Canadian Press - | Story: 518003

Some experts say the Canadian dollar will remain weak through at least the end of this year.

The loonie was up slightly Monday at 71.18 cents US, but still remains lower than it has been since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is nearly four per cent below where it was trading in September.

The loonie's slide comes as the U.S. greenback is soaring on the re-election of Donald Trump.

Trump has promised to introduce sweeping tariffs on all U.S. imports.

Katherine Judge with CIBC Capital Markets says the threat of tariffs will likely keep the Canadian dollar low for months, though she says it could rebound in the first part of 2025 if Canada is able to successfully negotiate with the Trump administration.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.10
Metalex Ventures0.010
Russel Metals43.150.09
Decisive Dividend Corp6.260.19
Diamcor Mining0.0350
GGX Gold Corp0.020
247613
240830
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin126987.63+0.75%
Ethereum4443.59+2.99%
Dash40.9+6.62%
Litecoin125.47+2.89%
Ripple1.555+5.93%
EOS0.9358+8.46%
Dogecoin0.5193+0.97%
Cardano1.041+5.69%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
249411
Real Estate
5084844
#609 1488 Bertram Street
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$489,000
more details
246057
247577
Press Room
247558