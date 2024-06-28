238856
Jim Pattison Group acquires U.S. grocery chain owner Save Mart Companies

Pattison buys grocery chain

The Canadian Press

U.S. grocery chain owner, the Save Mart Companies, says it has been acquired by the Jim Pattison Group.

Save Mart spokesperson Jennifer Shelton confirmed the acquisition by the Vancouver-based holdings company, but declined to share financial details, including the value of the deal.

Save Mart's website says it operates about 200 grocery stores across California and Nevada.

Its store banners include Save Mart, Lucky, Lucky California, FoodMaxx, and Maxx Value Food.

Under the deal, Shelton says Save Mart will retain its headquarters in Modesto, Calif.

The Jim Pattison Group dates back to 1961, when it owned an auto dealership, but has since grown to a massive company that has been involved with Save-On-Foods, Great Wolf Lodge, Ripley Entertainment, Genpak and Canfor.

